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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day. Ruffled laces and an embossed Swoosh logo add an elegant touch.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow
  • Style: II1247-600

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day. Ruffled laces and an embossed Swoosh logo add an elegant touch.

Benefits

  • Real- and synthetic-leather upper delivers durable comfort.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow
  • Style: II1247-600

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Pink air 1 Jordan’s

    EmmaR10822065

    Absolutely love them they’re beautiful. I’ve had so many compliments on tmy trainers the detail is 10 out of 10.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

Complete the look