Recycled Materials
ACG Tuff Fleece
Dri-FIT Trousers
A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, these joggers feel soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IU8172-070
ACG Tuff Fleece
A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, these joggers feel soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Extra room through the seat and thighs gives you a comfortable feel and can layer over a base with ease.
Product Details
- Body: 75% cotton/25% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
- Elastic waistband with internal drawcord
- Zip hand pocket(s)
- Embroidered ACG and Swoosh logo
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IU8172-070
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size S and is 5'11" (180cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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ACG Tuff Fleece