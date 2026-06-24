Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts

Comfortable Shorts
Terrence 1985
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I purchased two weeks ago to a family reunion and they were not to short or long was very comfortable
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Train hard in these breathable Academy shorts. Updated with a shorter inseam, their sweat-wicking fabric works with mesh panels to help you stay cool and dry. Space around the hips helps keep you comfortable whether you're moving on or off the pitch.
Nike Academy
Train hard in these breathable Academy shorts. Updated with a shorter inseam, their sweat-wicking fabric works with mesh panels to help you stay cool and dry. Space around the hips helps keep you comfortable whether you're moving on or off the pitch.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
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4.6 stars
Comfortable Shorts
Terrence 1985
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I purchased two weeks ago to a family reunion and they were not to short or long was very comfortable
Love them
Sgambellone287
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are a very lightweight and thin material, but not see through, which I love for the hot summer months. They’re perfect length for what I like too, because I don’t like really short shorts, but these are mid-thigh. I also like the white on the side of the shorts so they’re not just all black.
Great cut and length
PersonalTrainer67
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Good fit, perfect for sports because of the breathable material and length. The only complaint I have as I wish it had.underwear in them.
Nike Academy