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Highly Rated
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts - Black/Black/White/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts

$40
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Train hard in these breathable Academy shorts. Updated with a shorter inseam, their sweat-wicking fabric works with mesh panels to help you stay cool and dry. Space around the hips helps keep you comfortable whether you're moving on or off the pitch.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White/White
  • Style: II7582-010

Nike Academy

$40

Train hard in these breathable Academy shorts. Updated with a shorter inseam, their sweat-wicking fabric works with mesh panels to help you stay cool and dry. Space around the hips helps keep you comfortable whether you're moving on or off the pitch.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The elastic waistband with an internal drawcord offers a secure fit.

Product details

  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White/White
  • Style: II7582-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (14)

4.6 stars

  • Comfortable Shorts

    Terrence 1985

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I purchased two weeks ago to a family reunion and they were not to short or long was very comfortable

  • Love them

    Sgambellone287

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are a very lightweight and thin material, but not see through, which I love for the hot summer months. They’re perfect length for what I like too, because I don’t like really short shorts, but these are mid-thigh. I also like the white on the side of the shorts so they’re not just all black.

  • Great cut and length

    PersonalTrainer67

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Good fit, perfect for sports because of the breathable material and length. The only complaint I have as I wish it had.underwear in them.

Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts

Nike Academy

$40

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