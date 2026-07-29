Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers

Best texture /feeling while wearing
Happy dai
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought 2nd one for my sister in law , 1st one was my best athletic trouser, so as gift bought it for her
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Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With plenty of flex, these sweat-wicking joggers give you comfort that doesn't quit.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With plenty of flex, these sweat-wicking joggers give you comfort that doesn't quit.
4.7 stars
Best texture /feeling while wearing
Happy dai
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought 2nd one for my sister in law , 1st one was my best athletic trouser, so as gift bought it for her
Great fit
NB26
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great fit and fantastic quality. I bought a size small instead of Medium as the medium looked quite big/ roomy. I’d like to grab another color too before it gets sold out.
Feels like butter
Too short
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought this for my daughter and she loves em! Nike is great
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.
—Vashti Cunningham, 24.7 high jumper
Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.
For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort.