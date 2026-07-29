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Highly Rated
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers - Light Violet Ore/Tattoo

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers

$120

Sold Out:

This product is currently unavailable

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With plenty of flex, these sweat-wicking joggers give you comfort that doesn't quit.


  • Colour Shown: Light Violet Ore/Tattoo
  • Style: HQ8184-226

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

$120

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With plenty of flex, these sweat-wicking joggers give you comfort that doesn't quit.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Open side pockets offer easy access to essentials.
  • Waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.

Product details

  • Matt silicone branding on the back-left hip
  • Signature locker loop on the front-left of the waistband
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Light Violet Ore/Tattoo
  • Style: HQ8184-226

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
    • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Reviews (90)

4.7 stars

  • Best texture /feeling while wearing

    Happy dai

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought 2nd one for my sister in law , 1st one was my best athletic trouser, so as gift bought it for her

  • Great fit

    NB26

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great fit and fantastic quality. I bought a size small instead of Medium as the medium looked quite big/ roomy. I’d like to grab another color too before it gets sold out.

  • Feels like butter

    Too short

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought this for my daughter and she loves em! Nike is great

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

$120

Complete the look

Tailored for all-day comfort

A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.

"I definitely bring my mentality into my outfit. I stand out in a unique way".

—Vashti Cunningham, 24.7 high jumper

ImpossiblySoft

Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.

Luxurious feel

For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort.