Sun: ClosedMon - Thu: 10:00 am - 7:00 pmFri - Sat: 10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Services
Return Information
This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.
Bra Fit by Nike Fit
Fit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.
Nike Recycling & Donation
Recycling + Donation helps reduce waste by cleaning and donating or recycling used shoes and apparel. It’s how we make sure what’s already been worn lives on, even when you’re done wearing it. Conditions do apply.