Back to SearchNike GloriettaOpen • Closes at 9:00 pmUnit 227, 2nd Floor, Glorietta 3Ayala CenterMakati City, 1224, PH+63 917 2556 9427Get DirectionsStore HoursSun: 10:00 am - 10:00 pmMon - Thu: 10:00 am - 9:00 pmFri - Sat: 10:00 am - 10:00 pmNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike The FortG/F B3 Bonifacio High St., 9th Ave.Taguig City, Metro Manila, 1635, PHOpen • Closes at 9:00 pmNike ErmitaRobinson Place Manila, Pedro Gil St,Ermita, ManilaManila, NCR, 1000, PHOpen • Closes at 9:00 pmJordan ManilaBlock 18, Lot 4 26th StreetSouth High StreetBonifacio Global CityTaguig City, Metro Manila, 1635, PHOpen • Closes at 9:00 pm