Find a Nike Store
Nike Factory Store - Farmington
210 North Station Parkway
Farmington, UT, 84025-2881, US
Closing Soon • Closes at 9:00 pm
Nike Factory Store - Lehi
Outlets at Traverse Mountain
3700 N Cabelas Blvd STE 301
Lehi, UT, 84043-3882, US
Closing Soon • Closes at 9:00 pm
Nike Factory Store - Park City
Junction Commons
6699 N Landmark Dr. #L-100
Park City, UT, 84098-4529, US
Closed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00 am
Nike Factory Store - West Jordan
Jordan Landing
3736 W Center Park Dr.#120
West Jordan, UT, 84084-5534, US
Closing Soon • Closes at 9:00 pm
Nike Mountain View Village
13348 Teal Ridge Way Suite N-140
Riverton, UT, 84096-0000, US
Closing Soon • Closes at 9:00 pm