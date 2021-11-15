What—and How—to Eat to Reduce Stress, According to Nutrition Experts

Your brain is the HQ of your emotions and cognitive function—your ability to, say, remember a task from your teacher or boss and complete it. Food affects both, for better or worse. When it hits your gut, it sends messages to your brain that either enhance or aggravate your mental performance and well-being, says Katherine Haysbert, a certified nutrition consultant and certified natural chef in Vancouver, British Columbia.

More specifically, everything we eat is either something our body recognises (and can easily be digested and put to work) or something our body does not recognise (and may invite stomach discomfort), says Haysbert. Cake, white bread, a chocolate-peanut butter "energy bar" or anything significantly processed, really, cause your body to go into detective mode to figure out how to break down their ingredients and ultimately, how to put the foods to good use. This process often invites inflammation, which can put stress on the entire body and trigger your sympathetic nervous system (or "fight or flight" response), says Haysbert, adding up to you feeling like rubbish.

That inflammation also affects communication between your gut and brain, making it harder for either to work at its prime, says Carrie Decker, a naturopathic doctor and gastrointestinal-dysfunction expert in Portland, Oregon.

While these reactive symptoms may sound temporary, if you're eating in a way that consistently triggers internal drama, you could be setting yourself up for chronic stress and inflammation, says Decker. The likely result is a depressed mood, anxiety and irritability, as well as a potentially lowered immune system, she adds. No thank ya.