Reducing Stress Can Improve Your Immune System

Want to stop the stressed-sick-stressed cycle? These tips can help.



1. Notice early signs of tension.

"Often, your body will start to tell you that you are internalising and holding onto stress a lot faster than your mind will", says Aeva Gaymon-Doomes, MD, a psychiatrist in Washington, DC. Keep tabs on new physical issues, like trouble sleeping, weight gain or loss, gastrointestinal problems or headaches, as those could be red flags that stress is creeping up well before it hits your immune system.



2. Embrace a healthy lifestyle.

If you're doing this already, great, but if you're not, now's the time to start. Exercising regularly, getting at least seven hours of sleep each night and eating a wholesome diet full of fruits, vegetables and lean protein (particularly the Mediterranean diet) are proven wellness practices that work together to promote lower stress levels, helping your immune system stay strong, says Dr Sternberg. When it actually becomes stressful to try to manage them all (around the festive season, for example), make sure you prioritise at least one.



3. Hug your loved ones.

When you snuggle up with a significant other or your little one, your body releases the bonding hormone oxytocin, which lowers immune-suppressing cortisol as well as the stress hormone norepinephrine, says Marsh. That could be why research in the journal "Psychological Science" found that hugging can help reduce your chance of getting sick. If you do start to feel under the weather, hugging it out (stick to people you live with at the moment) can also help lessen the severity of your symptoms. That's because oxytocin helps with your pain threshold, sense of well-being and healing processes, says Marsh, who notes that the hormone can also be triggered by talking with a compassionate listener or simply spending time with a good friend. Curling up with a dog or cat for just 10 minutes can lower cortisol levels too, according to a study from Washington State University.



4. Be more mindful.

"When you are stressed or anxious, your brain acts just as it would if you were in physical danger", explains Melanie Shmois, a cognitive behavioural therapy expert and the CEO of Mind Your Strength Coaching. "When you slow down, take deep breaths and tune into your environment by acknowledging the sight, smell and sound of what's around you, your brain understands that you aren't in harm's way, because if your safety was in fact threatened, you wouldn't be pausing." Shmois adds: "Once you're in a calmer state, the prefrontal cortex, or reasoning part of your brain, can come back online and practise thoughts that create a sense of ease inside your body".



Not sold? A meta-analysis of more than 200 studies has linked mindfulness-based therapy to lower stress, anxiety and depression, all of which can weaken the immune system. Another review of studies suggests mindfulness meditation can decrease stress-related ailments while improving cell immunity.



Zeroing in on your senses within your environment is one way to be in the moment. You could also try Dr Andrew Weil's 4–7–8 method, which turns your focus to your breath and away from life's stressors, says Dr Sternberg. To do it, breathe in through your nose for four counts, hold your breath for seven, and exhale forcibly for eight.



5. Have a dedicated decompressing practice.

Being proactive instead of reactive is key. "The more you take time to reflect and quieten the mind when you are not stressed, the more you will have that skill at the ready when things are stressful", says Gaymon-Doomes. Which practices are best? Whatever calms you down, says Gaymon-Doomes, who recommends at least 20 minutes of an activity, though any amount is better than none. So, if lifting weights helps you relax, great. If it's yoga or reading, also great. No matter what your choice is, you'll know it's working, she says, when you experience better sleep or an easier time falling asleep; a decrease in your resting heart rate, blood pressure, chronic headaches or stomach pain; and/or heightened focus or productivity.