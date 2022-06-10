The Top 9 Benefits of Running

You've probably heard that starting an exercise programme can increase hunger, or maybe you've experienced it first hand. In fact, there's science to back it up—some studies have shown appetite increases when you start a new fitness programme. But other research suggests that hunger hormones and food intake can decrease after going for a run.

For instance, one study involved a group of treadmill runners who participated in either a 105-minute treadmill run or a period of rest. Researchers found that study participants experienced lower levels of hunger hormones and reduced overall appetite after participating in the running-based workout as compared to the rest period. And another study performed on distance runners found that participating in a 20K run helped reduce hunger hormone levels and overall food intake.

However, bear in mind that despite feeling less hungry, you still need to fuel your body so that your muscles can recover, as well as to maintain energy levels and prevent injury. Research has shown that adequate dietary intake of the three key macronutrients (fat, carbohydrates and protein) is imperative for reducing the risk of injury. So, even though your hunger levels may be suppressed, it's still critical that you eat food.