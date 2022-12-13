The Quick Ab Workout Trainers Love

There are many benefits to paying special attention to your abs in workouts.

"Incorporating core exercises can help with posture, stabilising the spine, preventing back pain and improving athletic performance", said Nicole Thompson, an American Council on Exercise-certified personal trainer.

Targeting your abdominal muscles—which include the rectus abdominis, internal and external obliques, transverse abdominis, erector spinae, multifidus and quadratus lumborum—can also help prevent injury, especially spine-related injuries.

"Strength in the abdominals helps support healthy lower-back function and keeps the lumbar spine from curving too far inwards", said Jennifer Novak, MS, CSCS.

A slight arch in the lower back is normal. But when the lower back curves too far inwards (also known as swayback) it adds stress to the spine, which increases your risk of injuries like disc bulges and stress fractures, Novak said.

You don't have to invest hours of your week into your ab workouts to see strength gains, either. Here's a quick and effective ab workout that Thompson created to build well-rounded core strength.