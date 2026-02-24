The Pegasus 42: A Powerful Update for the Beloved Nike Road-Running Shoe

Loyal Nike Pegasus fans and runners everywhere can soon slip into the Pegasus 42, the latest version of the beloved road-running shoe known for its comfortable, responsive and lightweight feel.

First introduced in 1982, the Pegasus is Nike's longest-running and best-selling running shoe, emphasising responsive cushioning for all-day wear. The Pegasus 42 is the same fan-favourite shoe, albeit with a few exciting tweaks to its technologies, making this latest model the most powerful and responsive yet.