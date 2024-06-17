How the Nike Luka 3 advances the game

As a guard for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Dončić is nicknamed "Luka Magic" for a reason. From starting as rookie of the year to stacking up NBA records every year afterwards, Dončić always seems to be at least a few moves ahead, whoever he's up against.

That's why the Slovenian basketball player was a perfect fit for a shoe inspired by his skill and performance. The Luka 2 earned raves for its spacious toe box, durability, impact protection and generous padding—and now, Nike is ready to up the game.

Combining the best of the Luka line with new innovation, the Luka 3 keeps the magic going for these three reasons.