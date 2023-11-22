Nike marks first exploration into circular design with ISPA Link Axis shoe
Product news
Every part of the shoe can be recycled—and is made from as few materials as possible.
- Nike leads the way into circular shoe design, culminating with the inaugural ISPA Link Axis shoe.
- Made from as few materials as possible—and with no glue—every part of the shoe can be recycled.
- The shoe marks the company's first step into circular design, a closed-loop design approach that yields zero waste.
Nike has unveiled the ISPA Link Axis shoe, the first instalment of the company's circular design vision, which features a closed-loop system that yields zero waste. Dedicated to protecting the planet and the future of sport, Nike has investigated how it can craft a shoe that can be fully recycled. The result? The ISPA Link Axis.
Using as few materials as possible, and zero glue, the ISPA Link Axis "has a 100 percent recycled polyester Flyknit upper that's precisely engineered to fit over the outsole, and its 100 percent recycled TPU tooling was achieved by using scrap airbag material", the company said in a press release.
Focused on one of the more challenging circular design principles, "disassembly", with the ISPA design, Nike set out to craft a shoe that could be fully taken apart and recycled. "Creating a shoe that can be taken apart would reduce the carbon footprint of the product and open up new possibilities for its life cycle", the same release said. With full recycling in mind, the team focused on the ability to take apart the product and recycle each component. This concept has been realised in the ISPA Link Axis shoe.
Available from 12 September in Total Orange and Sonic Yellow colourways, the ISPA Link Axis can be found on SNKRS. More details on the ISPA initiative can be found here.