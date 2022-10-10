Exactly How—and Why—to Relax Your Tight Pelvic Floor During Pregnancy

Tense pelvic floor muscles are common during pregnancy. As your uterus expands, your pelvic floor has to work harder to deal with the increased weight above it, which can cause stiffness in your pelvic muscles, says Ann Nwabuebo, DPT, a pelvic-health physiotherapist in Philadelphia and the founder of Body Connect Physical Therapy. You can also be on the tighter side if you've over-indexed on pelvic floor strengthening exercises (hi, Kegels), says Proulx, and/or have a weak core and/or hip rotators (the muscles that allow you to rotate your leg), because your pelvic floor has to pick up the slack when other muscles aren't strong enough.



Emotional stress (not exactly unheard of in pregnancy) can contribute too. "Your pelvic floor is linked to your central nervous system", says Proulx. "It reacts by contracting and clenching when you are afraid or anxious".



Why care? According to Nwabuebo, a tight pelvic floor can not only contribute to pain in pregnancy, it can also cause unnecessary problems on delivery day. Your pelvic floor muscles have to stretch about three times (!) their typical length to allow the baby to come out, says Proulx. If those muscles are tight and tense, it's like your baby is pushing against a closed door—and your delivery might be longer, explains Nwabuebo. Your vaginal tissue can also tear if your muscles don't easily stretch and open. (Perineal tears are really common due to other factors, but it's worth trying to help those muscles chill out.)