How to Clean Mesh Shoes

Using high-strength fibres to create a lightweight upper with targeted areas of support, stretch and breathability, Nike Flyknit footwear is designed for performance. Getting the shoes dirty comes with the territory.

Whether you put on Nike Flyknit sneakers for running, football, basketball or everyday wear, they're bound to encounter scuffs. Regularly cleaning your knit or mesh shoes can help keep them in shape—and looking fresh.

Nike does not recommend washing shoes in the washing machine. The most effective way to clean mesh or Nike Flyknit shoes is by hand washing.

(Related: Can You Put Sneakers in the Washing Machine? Here's the Best Way to Wash Your Nikes)

Follow these simple steps to refresh your kicks.