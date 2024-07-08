Just as every runner has a personal running shoe preference, the same goes for how that shoe fits. That's because there really is no right or wrong—the most important thing is that your feet feel comfortable, says Nike running coach Lydia O'Donnell.

"When fitting a running shoe, it's all about personal preference. Some runners like to feel room in their shoes, with space for their toes to breathe, and others prefer to feel snug and locked in", she says. "Trying to find the right balance will take some time, but knowing your 'normal' feeling of comfort is the best place to start".

To help guide you, we asked Nike experts and running coaches to answer all of your questions about what to consider when choosing the right running shoe fit.