How often should I replace my running shoes?

1. The bottom of your shoe is worn out

Sometimes, a glimpse at the outsole (the bottom part) and sides can tell you when it's time for new running shoes.

Wear and tear on the tread is normal, but the outsole is usually the last part to go. If one shoe is more worn than the other, it can create an imbalance in your running gait—the repetitive pattern of your movement, specifically—or even alter your stride. This could lead to discomfort, pain or more significant injury.

2. The cushioning feels flat

Running shoes have a midsole designed to absorb impact. Over the course of many steps, the foam material in the midsole tends to flatten out and compress, which reduces shock absorption and potentially increases stress on your joints.

Test a shoe's cushioning by pressing into the midsole with your thumb. In plush or maximum-cushion shoes, the foam should still compress and rebound quickly. If it feels dense, slow to rebound, uneven or visibly creased, the midsole may be breaking down—even if the outsole still looks intact. Compression lines along the sidewall are an early sign that shock absorption has declined.



How to tell if your everyday running shoe has enough cushioning: An everyday running shoe should feel protective without feeling unstable. If you notice increasing joint soreness, harsher ground impact or fatigue on familiar routes, your shoe may no longer provide adequate cushioning. Shoes should feel consistent across both feet, as uneven firmness can signal breakdown.



3. You've owned the shoes for a long time

If you're a regular runner but don't track your miles, using time might be the best way to know when to swap shoes out. The lifespan of a running shoe is typically anywhere from 3 to 12 months—longer for casual runners and shorter for those training for a distance race.

Regardless of training volume, if you've been wearing running shoes regularly for several months, you might be due for an upgrade.

4. Your feet or joints hurt



One of the biggest signs it's time to replace your running shoes isn't the shoes themselves but how they affect your body. Unexpected joint soreness—especially in the ankles, knees, hips, lower back or neck—might mean worn-out shoes are altering your posture and gait.

As old shoes lose their support and cushioning, your feet may shift more and create friction that leads to irritation and blisters.

Gradual increases in knee, hip or ankle soreness—especially on easy runs—often indicate declining midsole cushioning rather than a training error.

5. Running feels harder

Take note of any of the following: Your shoes suddenly feel less comfortable, you're getting tired more quickly, you're sorer than usual or runs you've done many times before seem more difficult.

These could be due to changes in sleep patterns, training or nutrition. But they're also signs your running shoes are no longer up to snuff. Pay attention to what your body tells you. Old shoes can significantly hamper your physical performance.

Other signs to watch out for