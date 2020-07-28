How to Do a Proper Pull-Up

Make It Easier

Try the assisted pull-up machine, which replicates the exercise but removes some of your body weight. Don't have one around? Tie a resistance band around the middle of a pull-up bar so the loop hangs low. Place a bench next to it so you can step one foot into the loop, then place your other foot on top of that one. With legs straight, hold onto the bar and begin your pull-up. If that's too easy, use a lighter resistance band (it provides less help) or place one knee in the loop.



You can also start with chin-ups. The mechanics are the same, except you grasp the bar with an underhand grip (palms facing you). This recruits your biceps more to complete the move.