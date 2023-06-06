Why Do My Feet Go Numb When Running? Experts Explain

"The way you run could be prompting foot issues, even if your issue is in the upper body", Weiser said. Tightness in the shoulders and chest, or swinging your arms too far away from your sides, can throw off your form in a way that inhibits adequate blood flow to the lower body.

"It's important to relax your upper body when you are running and have your arms close to your sides, because if your body is stiff or if you clench your hands, you are exerting energy in your shoulder and hands", he said. "Exerting energy uses more oxygen, and it takes more blood to deliver the oxygen needed for the muscles and tissues. And that can cause tingling and eventually numbness".

"Foot strike is another consideration", Mack added. "If you're landing heavier in certain areas of the foot, such as the heel, and doing that over long distances, it puts pressure on the same nerves over and over", she said. That can lead to inflammation and numbness as a result. One study looking at landing heel first—called overstriding—found that this puts the feet in contact with the ground for too long, and that can put more pressure on nerves in the foot.

That can happen more if you run only on the same type of surface, such as tarmac, according to Vivek Babaria, DO, interventional spine and sports medicine doctor.

"Adding more variety into your run in terms of terrain is beneficial in many ways, including for foot health", he said. For example, your joints and ligaments need to adjust when you run on surfaces like gravel, a trail or grass.

"That's a good thing, because it recruits different muscles for stability and support, and helps prevent overuse injuries, which happens when you're always using the same muscles repeatedly", he said.