The Best Nike Winter Coats for Women

Nike puffer jackets with synthetic down fill help keep wearers insulated against the chilly, winter wind. Some styles feature Thermore insulation, which contains 100 percent recycled fibres from plastic bottles and mimics the look and feel of down insulation.

Many Nike synthetic-fill puffer jackets are also made with Nike Therma-FIT technology, which is designed to help manage the body's natural heat to keep warm.

If you plan to wear the jacket somewhere with lots of precipitation, look for a hooded style with a water-repellent finish to keep dry.