The Best Nike Skateboarding Shoes for High Performance
Buying Guide
Lace up and discover the top Nike shoes for skateboarding.
Whether you're practising your kickflip or cruising around the neighbourhood, finding the best skateboarding shoes is key to staying safe and secure on the board. And what's more, these pairs are versatile—perfect to be worn from the skate park through the rest of your day. Check out below the best Nike shoes for skateboarding (and more).
Best for Ankle Support: Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid is a top option for skateboarders who need high performance paired with comfort. This shoe comes with soft cushioning and a flexible sole that provides arch and ankle support. The grippy traction also helps enhance the boardfeel and control.
Best for Flexibility: Nike SB Bruin React
The Nike SB Bruin React is the kind of low-top skateboarding shoe you can ride in all day. It's robust, sturdy and comes with responsive Nike React foam. Plus, because of their lightweight and flexible materials, these sneakers can also help you achieve a better skateboarding experience.
Best for Responsiveness: Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas RM
Named after pro skateboarder, writer and musician, Stefan Janoski, these namesake shoes are made for comfort and control while on your skateboard. Their minimal design provides responsiveness while moving around the board.
Best for Functionality: Nike SB Shane
Known for his switchstance Switch 360 double kickflip, technical phenom Shane O'Neill has a signature skateboarding shoe, the Nike SB Shane, that is subtle and timeless. Declared one of the top skating shoes for its functionality, Nike SB Shane has a unique sockliner and combines custom double lacing and a reconstructed sole with an efficient perforated ventilation to keep your feet cool and dry. If you prefer wearing leather for durability, Nike SB Shane Premium offers the same high performance as its canvas counterpart. The premium version comes with rich leather and unique lacing, which features ghillie loops for unique lacing versions.
Best For Keeping Your Feet Cool: Nike SB Nyjah Free 2
One of the biggest names in skateboarding, Nyjah Huston has won more competitions than any other professional in history. The Nike SB Nyjah Free 2 is updated from its original version to include rubber outsoles with deep grooves for the utmost flexibility and mesh panels to keep feet cool and moisture-free.
Key Factors to Pick the Best Skateboarding Shoe
If you find yourself weighing the perks of a few different pairs of skateboarding shoes, consider the below factors to make the best decision for your needs.
- Durability: if you're out shredding on the concrete, this is a crucial aspect to consider. Look for shoes constructed from leather or suede, which may last longer than canvas or synthetic materials. Also, look for shoes with a rubber toe cap or lace protection, which will further help preserve the shoe through normal wear and tear.
- Comfort and support: some skateboarding shoes are thin and don't come with as much padding. While this might mean they're quicker to break in, they might not be the most supportive option. If you're working on jumps or street skating, consider pairs that have a thick insole with a padded collar.
- Breathability: if your feet tend to get sweaty, look for materials like canvas, which are lightweight and breathable. Mesh panels can also provide further ventilation.
- Traction: Along with grip tape, solid traction can help to maintain balance on the board while maximising control.
Words by: Claire Tak