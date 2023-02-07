Enjoying outdoor adventures is made easy with proper hiking gear—and the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) collection is the place to find a pair of men's hiking trousers.

That's because the Nike ACG team created several products by venturing into nature, connecting with the environment and using their experiences to influence their designs. These hiking trousers for men utilise weather-resistant, tough fabrics and include features such as built-in carabiner clips and zip-off trouser legs.

You'll also spot comfy Tech Fleece, versatile Sportswear and lightweight Nike Trail trousers in this round-up. No matter what design you choose, you're bound to find something that fits your style and adventuring needs.

Use this guide to find the best hiking trousers for men by Nike.