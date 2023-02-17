The Best Nike Fleece Trousers for Men to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Suit up for comfort in a pair of Nike fleece tracksuit bottoms or joggers for men.
Whether for pre-game warm-ups or for sinking into the sofa, warm fleece trousers are a wardrobe staple. Nike offers men's fleece trousers in a variety of styles—and for a range of athletic and everyday occasions—for athletes to feel confident and cosy whatever the situation.
Shop the top fleece trousers for men with this guide.
(Related: The Best Nike Hats to Stay Warm)
The Best Nike Fleece Trousers for Men
1. Nike Tech Fleece Trousers
For athletes seeking the durability of fleece trousers tailored for exercise—with modern, bold design accents to add personal style—look no further than the Nike Tech Fleece Trousers Collection. Available in both jogger and utility (or tactical-inspired) varieties, these trousers are lightweight and ideal for movement, while still retaining the hallmark softness of any Nike fleece garment.
2. Nike Club Fleece Trousers
With a smooth, brushed material and a fluffy inner lining, Nike Club fleece trousers are tailor-made for any situation in which comfort is crucial (like long flights or lounging at home). Personalise fit with adjustable drawcords on the elastic waistbands. Many Club Fleece trousers also have oversized pockets for extra storage and come in a wide range of colours.
3. Nike Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Whether on the basketball court, on the track or in the gym, Nike Dri-FIT fleece trousers for men keep athletes moving comfortably. That's because Dri-FIT is a special sweat-wicking technology that pulls moisture from the skin to the outside of the garment, allowing that perspiration to evaporate faster.
Check out Nike Dri-FIT fleece trousers made from sustainable materials (like organic cotton and recycled polyester), as well as those with adjustable hems and waistbands for the right fit.
4. Nike Therma-FIT Fleece Trousers
Lightweight, insulative and wind-resistant, Nike Therma-FIT and Therma-FIT ADV fleece trousers are ideal for those seeking extra protection in cold weather. Therma-FIT technology works by trapping air in the garment while blocking outside air from penetrating it—resulting in a system of air recirculation that enhances warmth for the wearer.
Shop from styles with elastic and adjustable drawcord waistbands, adjustable hems, and a wide range of colours and designs.
Words by Julia Sullivan