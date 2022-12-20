The Best Men's Big-and-tall Shorts by Nike to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Find the right length, material and features for all of your favourite activities.
Whether you're on a run, the court or the yoga studio, there's a pair of Nike big-and-tall shorts to fit your needs.
You'll find Nike Dri-FIT materials to wick sweat away, soft fleece with a relaxed fit and shorts with built-in liners for a compressive feel. Read on to find your next favourite pair.
The Best Nike Big-and-tall Shorts for Every Activity
For Running: Nike Stride Shorts
Stride shorts are built for running: They're ultralight, non-restrictive and breathable to help you stay cool as the miles pile up. Nike Dri-FIT materials evaporate sweat, while a panel of breathable fabric at the back waistband gives extra airflow.
There's even a zip back pocket for your phone to avoid unnecessary holding. This pocket has an internal moisture barrier as well, so your phone won't get damp from sweat.
Nike Stride shorts come in 13cm and 18cm inseams depending on if you prefer a shorter cut or a little more coverage on your runs.
(Related: The Best Nike Running Shorts for Men)
For the Gym: Nike Dri-FIT Shorts
Find the fit you like best in Nike Dri-FIT shorts designed for training at the gym. A loose cut with flexible knit fabric and a 20cm inseam gives plenty of coverage and room for movement, keeping you cool and dry throughout your workout.
If you prefer a body-hugging fit, choose from Nike Dri-FIT shorts that balance compression with stretch. Infinalon fabric is soft and smooth and wicks away sweat. There is also a drop pocket on the hip to hold your phone, keys or cards.
Or, for the best of both worlds, opt for a pair Nike Dri-FIT 2-in-1 shorts. An Infinalon fabric inner lining gives a gentle, compressive feel, as the outer layer allows for unrestricted movement, all while sweat-wicking technology keeps you dry as your workout warms up.
For Yoga: Nike Lined Shorts
When you're on the yoga mat, you want to be in the moment—not focused on your outfit. A pair of Nike shorts with built-in lining can keep your mind on your downward-facing dog instead of tugging at your shorts between every pose.
Choose from 2-in-1 shorts varieties, which include a full-length internal short liner to give extra coverage and support or brief-lined shorts that feel lightweight and non-constricting. Plus, you can pick a pair of shorts to fit your personal style: bold colours, loud patterns or neutral earth tones.
Nike lined shorts vary from 13cm inseams, falling at approximately the mid-thigh, to 20cm inseams, which typically reach the knee.
(Related: Try These 6 Yoga Poses to Boost Strength)
For Casual Games: Nike Basketball Shorts
Whether you like your shorts below the knee for extra coverage or above the knee to fly freely through the lane, there are Nike basketball shorts for you.
Pick your favourite material—classic mesh, sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT fabric or soft French terry. Then, decide if you want eye-catching, colour-block designs, bold, all-over prints or striking, solid colours.
All the lengths and styles have one thing in common: they're built to move with you, thanks to flexible, durable designs and fabrics that are undeniably Nike. And they're available in sizes up to 4XL Tall.
For Lounging: Nike Fleece Shorts
Nike fleece shorts will become your go-to for comfort. These shorts boast all the best features: warm but breathable, smooth against the skin and an easy, relaxed fit. Add to that list: pockets.
Choose a signature line like Nike Tech Fleece, made from double-sided spacer fleece to create insulation without adding bulk, or Club Fleece French terry shorts that are smooth on the outside and extra soft on the inside.
These shorts flip the idea that clothes have to be old and well-worn to be comfortable—they'll be your most comfortable shorts from the first time you put them on.
Words by Greg Presto