After a run, a lot of body parts may ache or feel sore—and that's completely normal. Feeling some soreness after a workout of any kind means your body put in work and it's trying to repair damaged muscles. However, there is a big difference between soreness or a twinge, and pain—even though they often feel like the same thing at first.

Runners of all levels can experience discomfort in their ankles after running—from the seasoned marathon runner to the couch-to-5K newbie. Fortunately, physiotherapists say there are many ways you can prevent ankle pain after running.

"It's very common to experience ankle pain after running because running is a high-impact activity that puts significant stress on the ankle joints, making them susceptible to overuse injuries like tendonitis, sprains or stress fractures, especially if improper running form, footwear or sudden changes in intensity are factors", says physiotherapist John Gallucci Jr., MS, ATC, PT, DPT and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy in NYC. "This can cause pain for many runners, even the most experienced".

Of course, if you want to learn how to prevent ankle pain after running, it's essential to know what causes ankle pain.