Last updated: 14 October 2024
1 min read
Home: Finding Our Place Through Sport
"Refugee. Migrant. Foreigner.” All labels that will never define us. In our new docuseries ‘HOME’, we meet a host of displaced athletes* and communities across the world who are using sport to help them find their place.
In episode two of our docuseries HOME, we meet Alphonso Davies. Discover how sport has played a key role in helping him find his place. From his first team in Edmonton, Canada to the world stage, Alphonso is redefining labels and stigmas given to displaced communities and inspiring the next generation to chase their extraordinary futures. “You can’t give a label to a future that hasn’t been written yet.” -Alphonso Davies