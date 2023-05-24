Women's joggers sale: exceptional comfort gets even better
Ideal for warming up on the touchline or kicking back at home, our women's joggers sale delivers Nike's star quality for less. Our selection features some of the best of our innovative, smart designs—so you can make the most of your work and play. A wide range of colours and cuts means there's something for every workout wardrobe. All you need to do is pull them on and go.
Look for loose-fit options in our ladies' joggers sale for easy movement. Flexible fabric lets you stretch to the fullest—whether you're activating your muscles pre-match or cooling down afterwards. For a contemporary look, pick a tapered cut for its relaxed shape around the thigh and slim lower leg. A cropped pair with a stretchy cuff makes it easy to show off your Nike trainers, too. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings mean joggers sit comfortably and move with you for easy all-day wear.
When the temperature drops, reach for a fleecy pair from the Nike women's sweatpants sale. The lightweight fabric traps heat between the thin layers, so you stay warm without the weight. When the weather heats up, opt for breathable cotton that regulates your body temperature. Need to stash your phone somewhere safe? We've got women's sale jogging bottoms with practical pockets—so you can keep your essentials with you. For a statement look, choose joggers with our name embroidered down the leg or seam detailing at the front. We finish each pair with our Nike Swoosh, of course, as a mark of quality.