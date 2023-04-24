Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Joggers & Sweatpants

      Women's Joggers & Sweatpants

      Joggers & SweatpantsTights & LeggingsCrops & Capris
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Tech Fleece
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Fit 
      (0)
      Loose
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      €54.99
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Women's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
      €54.99
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Women's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Fleece Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Fleece Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Slim Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Slim Joggers
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Joggers
      €59.99
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Women's Woven Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Women's Woven Joggers
      €69.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms
      €74.99
      Air Jordan Wordmark
      Air Jordan Wordmark Women's Fleece Trousers
      Air Jordan Wordmark
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Easy Joggers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Easy Joggers
      €69.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Curve Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Curve Tracksuit Bottoms
      €59.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Joggers
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Joggers
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Joggers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized High-Waisted Joggers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized High-Waisted Joggers
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      €74.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      Nike Air
      Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers

      Women's joggers & sweatpants: the comfort you need

      No matter where your training takes you, our women's joggers have got you covered. Choose our lightweight options for tough sessions or cosy styles for the colder months. With fits ranging from slim to loose, you'll find the right ones for you. And no matter which joggers you go for, they'll feel as good as they look.

      Experience cosy comfort

      Cold weather workouts require women's joggers that will keep you warm and focused. Sweatpants with Nike Therma fabric trap body heat, so you stay cosy when the mercury drops. Choose women's fleece joggers for a super soft feel against your skin. Plus, joggers with dense, brushed-back fleece keep the cold air out, so you can get the job done. Meanwhile, our innovative Tech Fleece is smooth on both sides and offers intense warmth without any bulk.

      Cool, dry and focused

      Staying cool and dry is key to smashing your goals. Choose women's sports joggers with Dri-FIT technology to stay comfortable when the temperature rises. This sweat-wicking textile draws moisture away from the skin where it can evaporate quickly, leaving you feeling fresh. For a comfortable, casual look, opt for joggers in our lightweight French terry material.

      Get your perfect fit in joggers for women

      For total confidence, finding your ideal fit is essential. Our women's joggers come in loose, standard and slim fits, so you'll get exactly what you need. Elastic waistbands feel snug against the skin and drawcords allow for easy adjustments and total security. Whether you're pounding the pavement, flowing through yoga poses, or hanging out with friends, our women's joggers will keep looking as good as you feel. Plus, with soft and stretchy ribbed cuffs, you know your sweatpants will stay in place.

      Secure storage for your essentials

      The ability to stash your stuff when you're on the go is a game-changer – that's where our sports joggers for women come in. Easy-access side pockets let you store your essentials, like keys and cards. Plus, they're perfect for keeping your hands warm when you're waiting for a game to start.

      Made to move, just like you

      Our joggers for women are made to move with your body, no matter what you get up to. Sweatpants with high-stretch yarns allow for a range of movement – giving you the right amount of elasticity, exactly where you need it. That unrestricted feeling means you can stretch deeper and bend further with nothing holding you back. Choose sports joggers for women with flared legs if you want to give your ankles more freedom, or change up your look.

      Upgrade your style in women's joggers from Nike

      Our joggers aren't just made for sports. With heritage design elements and detailing, they offer everyday wearability too. Experiment with block colours, patterns or our styles with that unmistakable Nike Swoosh. Or choose sweatpants with dart stitching on the front and back that flatters your contours. And when you want to show off your kicks, pick women's sports joggers with a tapered leg and high cuffs.