Quick-dry shorts for women: stay comfortable when it counts
Work out in comfort, thanks to our quick-dry shorts for women. For maximum breathability, look for shorts with mesh panels in high-heat zones. These help air circulate around your body, keeping you comfortable. Plus, we use lightweight fabric, so nothing weighs you down when it's time to train. The innovative technology in our women's Dri-FIT shorts wicks moisture away from your skin and onto the surface of the fabric. There, it evaporates faster, so you stay cool and dry when the intensity rises.
However you like to move, our women's quick-dry shorts will keep pace. You can lunge, jump and squat with ease when you pick a pair made from our stretchy, form-fitting fabric. We craft every pair so that it flexes in all directions, giving you a natural range of movement. For added support, styles with compressive fabric improve circulation and keep your muscles warm between sets.
Elasticated waistbands provide the perfect fit, and they won't roll or pinch as you move. For added coverage, pick shorts with a high waist or dual layer. Taking to the streets? Styles with slip pockets and zip-up pouches at the back make it easy to keep your essentials close. Look for our iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing its badge of quality to your workout wardrobe.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's fast-dry shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.