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  4. Dri-FIT

Women's Nike Dri-FIT Leggings

Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€ 109,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
€ 69,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
€ 119,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
€ 109,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€ 89,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€ 64,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€ 54,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€ 59,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
€ 99,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€ 89,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€ 114,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 64,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€ 47,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 49,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€ 49,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€ 54,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€ 49,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
€ 37,99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
€ 129,99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
€ 129,99

Women's Nike Dri-FIT leggings – cool comfort, step after step

Staying cool and calm under pressure helps you to perform at your best. Nike Dri-FIT leggings wick sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate quickly. Dri-FIT technology keeps you feeling fresh through the toughest workouts for all-day confidence, while leggings with mesh panels add ventilation for extra airflow as you warm up.

Super-stretchy fabric gives you the comfort of an everyday legging through long runs and challenging gym sessions. Plus, Dri-FIT Nike leggings move with you as you step and bend, so you're never held back. Non-sheer leggings deliver total coverage to help you stay focused on your workout, no matter where you are.

Choose women's Nike Dri-FIT leggings for a body-hugging shape that provides support exactly where you need it. The result? Freedom of movement that feels truly comfortable. Wide waistbands add security so you can push harder, while designs with minimal seams mean you can move your legs more naturally and chase your goals in the studio or on the track with no distractions.