Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      White Shoes & Trainers

      JordanRunningBasketballFootballSkateboardingTennis
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Football
      Basketball
      Skateboarding
      Tennis
      Volleyball
      Colour 
      (1)
      White
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      LeBron James
      Kevin Durant
      Kyrie Irving
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike SB Force 58 Premium
      Nike SB Force 58 Premium Skate Shoe
      Nike SB Force 58 Premium
      Skate Shoe
      €79.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Giannis Immortality 2 Basketball Shoes
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Basketball Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoe
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk Low
      Men's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Dunk Low SE
      Nike Dunk Low SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low SE
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoe
      €119.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Men's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €94.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG By You
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG By You Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG By You
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €289.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Men's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Women's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Men's Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Blazer Low Platform
      Nike Blazer Low Platform Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low Platform
      Women's Shoes
      €99.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
      Sold Out
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Men's Shoes
      €129.99

      White shoes: incredible tech, unbelievable feel

      Find your ideal fit for every sport in our white trainers collection. Lace up in our game-changing futuristic designs or choose chunky white trainers with an exaggerated midsole for a retro look. Our white sneakers deliver comfort for sports and the street – from high tops that hug the ankle to low tops that enhance mobility.

      Stay cushioned in white trainers with Air Max tech
      In 1987, the Air Max 1 first hit the pavement. With its visible cushioning and ridiculously comfy design, it was revolutionary. These lightweight trainers soon became iconic for athletes and sneaker collectors, thanks to their cloud-like qualities. And you'll feel like a pro, too, when you experience the unbelievable lightness of our Air technology. We also keep things fresh by re-styling our classic silhouettes – choose shoes with visible Air units for a glimpse of the innovative tech that's inside.

      Feel the bounce of Nike React
      White sneakers with Nike React foam deliver a ridiculously responsive ride. They're lightweight and durable enough to deliver bounce without the bulk. Plus, you'll get a super-soft feel every time you land. More foam means better energy return, too – ideal for charged push-offs and a smooth transition from toe to heel.

      The security to play at your best
      When you train hard, you want shoes you can rely on. That's why white Nike shoes with high-tenacity Flyknit fabric provide a contoured fit to hug your feet and keep them secure. This breathable material also allows better air circulation, so that you won't get held back by sweat. Plus, all-white shoes with Nike Flymesh material have ventilation in high-heat spots to keep your feet cool and your head in the game.

      White Nike trainers for comfort with each mile
      Nike white shoes for running will help you reach the finish line in comfort. Rubber outsoles with runner-informed designs improve traction and deliver grip where it's needed. Plus, white trainers with spaces in the tread let your foot bend and flex naturally as you take each step. And our full-length carbon fibre plates create the smoothest ride by optimising energy return. The more comfortable you feel on your run, the further you'll go.

      Shoes designed for your sport
      Whatever your sport, you need shoes that deliver every time you slip them on. Our white shoes for basketball perform consistently to get you ahead of the competition. You can rely on them to keep your feet locked in during quick changes of direction. And if soccer's your thing, Nike white football boots help you play your fastest with optimal traction and explosive acceleration. Fan of racket sports? You'll appreciate the lightweight feel and foot-hugging contours of our tennis shoes. They're designed to make lateral movements easy, while the grippy, durable outsoles offer stability while you play.