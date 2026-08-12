White Shoes & Trainers

(510)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
€ 124,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
€ 89,99
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
€ 54,99
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 209,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Men's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Run Defy
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 59,99
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+1
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
€ 99,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 179,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 179,99
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 229,99
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
€ 159,99
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
€ 199,99
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Run Defy
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 59,99
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
NikeCourt Lite 4
NikeCourt Lite 4 Men's Tennis Shoes
NikeCourt Lite 4
Men's Tennis Shoes
€ 74,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Men‘s shoes
€ 119,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
€ 139,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Tempo G
Nike Tempo G Golf Shoes
Nike Tempo G
Golf Shoes
€ 129,99
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Men's shoes
€ 209,99
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
€ 159,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54
Men's Shoes
€ 139,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Nike SB Heritage Vulc Skate Shoes
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Skate Shoes
€ 69,99
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 299,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
€ 129,99
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
+1
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 149,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 289,99
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men‘s shoes
€ 119,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
€ 129,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '01
Nike Air Force 1 '01 Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 '01
Men's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 159,99
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 259,99
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Golf Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 249,99
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Little Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Nike SB Heritage Vulc Skate Shoes
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Skate Shoes
€ 69,99
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 299,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
€ 129,99
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
+1
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 149,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 289,99
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men‘s shoes
€ 119,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
€ 129,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '01
Nike Air Force 1 '01 Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 '01
Men's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 159,99
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 259,99
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Golf Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 249,99
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Little Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99

White shoes: incredible tech, unbelievable feel

Find your ideal fit for every sport in our white trainers collection. Lace up in our game-changing futuristic designs or choose chunky white trainers with an exaggerated midsole for a retro look. Our white sneakers deliver comfort for sports and the street – from high tops that hug the ankle to low tops that enhance mobility.

Stay cushioned in white trainers with Air Max tech
In 1987, the Air Max 1 first hit the pavement. With its visible cushioning and ridiculously comfy design, it was revolutionary. These lightweight trainers soon became iconic for athletes and sneaker collectors, thanks to their cloud-like qualities. And you'll feel like a pro, too, when you experience the unbelievable lightness of our Air technology. We also keep things fresh by re-styling our classic silhouettes – choose shoes with visible Air units for a glimpse of the innovative tech that's inside.

Feel the bounce of Nike React
White sneakers with Nike React foam deliver a ridiculously responsive ride. They're lightweight and durable enough to deliver bounce without the bulk. Plus, you'll get a super-soft feel every time you land. More foam means better energy return, too – ideal for charged push-offs and a smooth transition from toe to heel.

The security to play at your best
When you train hard, you want shoes you can rely on. That's why white Nike shoes with high-tenacity Flyknit fabric provide a contoured fit to hug your feet and keep them secure. This breathable material also allows better air circulation, so that you won't get held back by sweat. Plus, all-white shoes with Nike Flymesh material have ventilation in high-heat spots to keep your feet cool and your head in the game.

White Nike trainers for comfort with each mile
Nike white shoes for running will help you reach the finish line in comfort. Rubber outsoles with runner-informed designs improve traction and deliver grip where it's needed. Plus, white trainers with spaces in the tread let your foot bend and flex naturally as you take each step. And our full-length carbon fibre plates create the smoothest ride by optimising energy return. The more comfortable you feel on your run, the further you'll go.

Shoes designed for your sport
Whatever your sport, you need shoes that deliver every time you slip them on. Our white shoes for basketball perform consistently to get you ahead of the competition. You can rely on them to keep your feet locked in during quick changes of direction. And if soccer's your thing, Nike white football boots help you play your fastest with optimal traction and explosive acceleration. Fan of racket sports? You'll appreciate the lightweight feel and foot-hugging contours of our tennis shoes. They're designed to make lateral movements easy, while the grippy, durable outsoles offer stability while you play.