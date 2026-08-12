White Air Force 1 trainers & shoes: crisp court style
Feel fresh in white Air Force 1 shoes that can take you from the court to the street. This classic design may have started as a basketball shoe, but it's gone on to become a daily staple. The reason? A blend of style, comfort and support. Think stitched overlays on the upper that soften and gain vintage character the more you wear them. A mix of real and synthetic leather combines structure and durability. Plus, perforations on the toe keep you cool when you're moving at speed.
When it comes to comfort, choose an Air Force 1 in white with springy foam midsoles. Meanwhile, Nike Air cushioning adds a lightweight bounce, so every step feels airy. Pick from a range of sleek, low-profile designs with padded collars. You'll also notice grippy rubber soles that deliver traction you can count on. Look out for pairs with classic pivot circle patterns—they were designed to help basketball players twist and turn on the court.
Searching for kids' footwear that keeps up with them? Choose Nike Air Force 1 white kids' shoes. Our Nike EasyOn technology delivers a hands-free experience. A flexible heel collapses when they step in, then snaps back into place, so it's simple to get their shoes on and off. You'll also find options with stretchy elastic laces.
Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our Nike Air Force 1 white trainers featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.