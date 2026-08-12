White Nike Air Max 270 trainers and shoes: perfect your performance
These Nike Air Max 270 white trainers will carry you from the locker room to the street in effortless style. Explore pairs with flexible mesh uppers that promote a natural range of movement. Plus, breathable materials deliver effective airflow around your foot—helping you keep your cool for longer.
At the heart of our white Air Max 270 shoes is the Air unit. It uses compressed air to give you the cushioning you need without adding bulk or weight. First, the units soak up the energy of your stride, step or landing. Then, they snap back into place to return the power of your movement. That creates a bouncy feel to help drive you forward. To complement this support, we've added plush foam through the midsole. All of this makes sure you stay comfortable, letting you keep your focus on the next adventure.
We believe young athletes deserve the same pro-quality gear as the icons who inspire them. That's why we also design white Nike shoes from the Air Max 270 series in junior sizes. These trainers give aspiring superstars the cushioning they need as they hone their skills. Meanwhile, stretchy uppers mean they're free to move in comfort. Choose options that feature deeply cleated outsoles to provide them with grip and confidence on uneven ground. For hard urban surfaces, durable rubber treads ensure their pair will go the distance with them.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike Air Max 270 white trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.