Gym & training tote bags: practical essentials for everyday
Keep your training essentials secure with our premium gym tote bags. Expect versatile designs that can be worn in various ways. Think roomy totes that are big enough to hold your gym gear, shoes and water bottle. Wear them long on the shoulder for hands-free convenience or grab and go when you're in a rush. Deep internal pockets help you keep your things organised. Plus, zip closures add extra security. You'll also find bags with exterior pockets, so you can quickly access your most important items, whether it's your keys or wallet.
After a long training session, you need a bag that's easy to throw over your shoulder. We've got tote bags for the gym with padded straps that feel comfortable against your skin. Meanwhile, adjustable straps let you tailor the length until it feels right. Heading to the gym after work? Pick a bag with an internal sleeve that's ideal for storing your laptop—so you can go from working hard to working out.
Refuelling after your workout is easy with our training tote bags featuring handy side bottle pockets. Plus, we've got options with food-grade PEVA insulation that helps keep your lunch cool or warm. You'll also find roomy designs with easily expandable fabric panels that give you instant extra space, whenever you want it.
The one challenge we all need to face is caring for our planet. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our mission, choose a gym tote bag with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the item with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.