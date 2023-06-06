Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Material 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Club
      Nike Dri-FIT Club Women's Printed Tennis Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Club
      Women's Printed Tennis Skirt
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential Women's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential
      Women's Running Trousers
      €84.99
      Nike Dri-FIT (M)
      Nike Dri-FIT (M) Women's Tank (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT (M)
      Women's Tank (Maternity)
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Nike Dri-FIT Race Women's Running Singlet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Women's Running Singlet
      €34.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Nike Pro Indy
      Nike Pro Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Bandeau Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Indy
      Women's Light-Support Padded Bandeau Sports Bra
      €44.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner Women's Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Women's Woven Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Tennis Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Women's Tennis Skirt
      €69.99
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Women's Down Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Women's Down Hooded Jacket
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.