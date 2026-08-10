At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Women's Clothing

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Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 64,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€ 47,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
€ 129,99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
€ 109,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
€ 64,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 47,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€ 89,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Running Jacket
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
€ 69,99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 29,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
€ 42,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€ 29,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 34,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
€ 69,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
€ 84,99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
€ 34,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
€ 99,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Swim Hydralock Fusion
Nike Swim Hydralock Fusion Women's Long-Sleeve One Piece
Recycled Materials
Nike Swim Hydralock Fusion
Women's Long-Sleeve One Piece
€ 84,99

At least 50% sustainable materials women's clothes: move in the right direction

Feel even better about your apparel when you choose our sustainable women's clothing. Whether you're heading to the gym, taking to the pitch or cheering from the stands, we've got options to suit you. Expect innovative technology across the collection, designed to help you perform. Like sustainable clothes for women featuring Nike Dri-FIT. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so you stay cool and dry. Or Therma-FIT technology that traps your natural body heat between the fibres to give you warmth without weight.


In our women's sustainable clothing edit, you'll find soft, smooth materials built with plenty of flex. This means there's nothing holding you back from performing at your best. A wide range of colours and styles makes it easy to find clothing to suit your unique vibe. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on chests and cuffs, bringing a premium pop to your workout wardrobe.


We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our women's sustainable clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and lowers carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Plus, organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. The result? You get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sustainable women's clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.