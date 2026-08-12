Teen Clothes & Junior Clothes

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
€ 54,99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
€ 74,99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
€ 59,99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
€ 22,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€ 27,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
€ 64,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
€ 24,99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 29,99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
€ 17,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
€ 37,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Swim
Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Spiderback Midkini Set
Nike Swim
Older Kids' (Girls') Spiderback Midkini Set
€ 47,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Printed Trousers
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Printed Trousers
€ 64,99

Clothes for teens and juniors: ready for sport and everyday movement

From PE days to weekend plans, our teen clothes help older kids stay ready for every move. Explore apparel that can handle warm-ups, cooldowns and the journey in between, with easy layers, soft fabrics and fits that let them move their way.


Look out for our junior clothing that features Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material wicks sweat away from their skin for faster evaporation to keep them fresh and snug. When the weather turns, water-repellent finishes help shield them from light rain, and UV protection adds coverage for time in the Great Outdoors. Meanwhile, Nike Tech Fleece designs deliver lightweight warmth without bulk. Club Fleece and French Terry feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, making them strong picks for everyday wear.


At Nike, we know teen clothes need to keep up with their changing plans. That's why we have standard fits for a classic feel, oversized cuts for extra room, slim layers for easy stacking and woven pieces when they need durability. Cargo trousers, open-hem joggers and training shorts give their legs space to stretch, sprint and relax. Find full-zip hoodies and tracksuit jackets that make temperature changes simple, from early starts to late finishes. If they're looking for apparel that works beyond sport, mix performance pieces with lifestyle staples for school runs, travel and downtime. Breathable materials, secure pockets, ribbed cuffs and adjustable waistbands help make every outfit easy to add to their daily rotation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.