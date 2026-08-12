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Older Kids' & Teen Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
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Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
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Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 54,99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
+3
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 49,99
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 94,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 94,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 74,99
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
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Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Kobe All-Star Weekend Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 49,99
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
€ 54,99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
€ 54,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
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Jordan
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
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Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
€ 39,99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 64,99

Hoodies for teens: cosy, comfortable and iconic

Whether they’re heading to school or hanging out with friends, you can keep them feeling their best with our hoodies for teens. Expect roomy shapes made for easy layering and soft fabric that supports their every move. A wide range of colours and prints means they can pick something to suit their unique style—and the iconic Nike Swoosh adds a premium pop to many of our designs. Look out for options with drawstring ties at the hood, so young athletes can adjust them to get their perfect fit.


When cold weather strikes, make sure they stay cosy with teen hoodies featuring our innovative Therma-FIT technology. The smart fabric works to trap their natural body heat between the fibres, so they get an extra layer of warmth without excess weight. Our materials are both soft and flexible, so future sports stars can move in all directions—and feel great doing it.


In changing conditions, tops with a zip-up fastening make it easy to layer up or let extra heat out. Plus, practical pockets are ideal for keeping essentials close as well as warming hands up during cold snaps. When it’s time to train, ultra-lightweight options are perfect for keeping teens warm, without getting in the way of their game.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sweatshirts for teens with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.