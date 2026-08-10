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Older Kids Trousers & Tights

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
€ 59,99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
€ 37,99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
€ 32,99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
€ 37,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
€ 39,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
€ 47,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+5
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
€ 39,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
€ 39,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
€ 69,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Printed Trousers
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Printed Trousers
€ 64,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
€ 44,99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
€ 54,99
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 34,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
€ 32,99