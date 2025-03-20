Indoor football boots: take your game to the next level
Nothing should compromise your game, whether you're practising your dribble or shooting for the goal. That's why our indoor football shoes are engineered to help you move with precision. All of our indoor football boots have specially designed rubber treads—allowing you to grip the floor without leaving marks. Expect sleek shapes and lightweight construction for easy movement. Plus, we stamp our iconic Swoosh on every pair, so you can look as good as you feel.
Elevate your performance
How do you keep possession and deliver the perfect pass? It's all about touch control. That's why we ensure our indoor football boots give you maximum contact with the ball. We've expanded the NikeSkin touch zone to bring your foot even closer to the ball, giving you better control while dribbling and passing in wet or dry conditions. It covers the striking area of the shoe, stretching from the big-toe side all the way across the laces to the little toe—allowing clean boot-to-ball kicks.
Made for match-long comfort
Your indoor football trainers need to support your feet for the full ninety minutes and beyond. Moulded footbeds are just one of the ways we make that happen. They support the arches of your feet and cushion pressure points to maximise comfort. Look out for trainers featuring Nike Zoom Air units—a cushioning system that puts a spring in your step. On top, soft mesh uppers hug your feet and offer breathability when the intensity rises. A feather-light construction means they won't weigh you down when it's time to pick up speed.
Protection where you need it
No player wants injury to take them off the pitch. That's why Nike indoor football boots feature cushioned cuffs, and adjustable tongues that give your ankles added protection. You'll spot that our laces run right to the top of the shoe, too, so your indoor football shoes stay secure from toe to cuff. Meanwhile, young players can find styles with stretchy sock cuffs. These make it easy to slip boots on independently and ensure they stay in place during play.
All-over traction
Our indoor football trainers are designed to grip smooth surfaces without damaging the floor. Using Nike Sports Research Lab analysis of player movements, we make rubber outsoles that provide multi-directional traction on natural and artificial ground. But we don't stop with the bottom of the shoe. With our NikeSkin uppers, you get a soft and flexible mesh material linked together by a thin coating, giving you ball control from all directions.
Playing our part
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose indoor football shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.