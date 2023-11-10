The warmest winter jackets by Nike
Buying guide
From plush puffers to insulating gilets, there's a design that matches your style.
When cold weather rolls around, you need the right gear to navigate frosty temperatures. Whether your plans include eating out with friends or making snow angels, Nike has warm winter coats to help shield you from the elements.
Of course, there's no shortage of styles and fits to choose from. Gilets infuse a layer of warmth around your core, while puffer jackets provide all-over protection as temperatures plummet—without neglecting style.
Whatever your go-to silhouette is, the best warm winter coats by Nike are designed to see you through the cooler months and beyond. Find your top cosy picks below, along with pairing suggestions for Nike trousers that help make a statement.
(Related: How to wash a down coat)
The best warm winter coats by Nike
1. Puffer jackets
Nike puffer jackets come in a versatile selection of designs, with styles that suit many people's tastes. Choose from options that fall just below the hip for everyday streetwear to knee-length coats for more broad coverage on cooler days.
For your daily jacket, consider one of the Therma-FIT puffers. These coats feature specialised technology that employs your body's heat to help insulate and keep you warm. They also come in loose and fitted silhouettes. Matt and high-shine finishes are in the mix too, which can help complement two different moods. For example, choose a matt finish on days when you prefer to blend in with the crowd and a high-shine finish when you want to be centre stage.
When the weather is extra harsh, Storm-FIT puffers sparkle. These jackets use technology that helps to protect you from gusts of wind and sleet, snow or rain. Not to mention, they offer room for layering underneath, so you can be doubly protected against the cold.
For those statement-making moments, reach for a faux fur puffer. Nike faux-fur puffer options offer a twist on the classic puffer—a slightly fluffy exterior—with a synthetic down fill and bungees at the hem to seal in warmth.
Pair with: high-waisted jersey trousers
Loose and fitted puffers partner well with these high-waisted bottoms. Consider Repel trousers with their water-resistant fabric and wide leg to accommodate sturdy boots on wet days. Or, go for ankle-hugging Phoenix fleece joggers with a tall ribbed waistline to help keep you secure as you navigate your day.
2. Fleece jackets
Nike fleece jackets serve up function on milder winter days—or when you just want to add a warm layer underneath a heavier coat. Nike fleeces offer a range of hemlines, with some varieties hitting right at the hip and others brushing just above the knee. There's also a range of silhouettes to help match your style.
Choose Nike Tech Fleece, which offers a smooth, lightweight feel to get warmth without added bulk. The classic Windrunner can keep your phone, wallet and keys secure as you go about your day—all thanks to zip pockets. Or, reach for a style like the oversized hoodie cape, offering a high-low hemline and off-centred zip for a chic moment.
Sherpa Fleece jackets by Nike have a traditional fleece feel thanks to their plush, textured fabric that's soft to the touch. Available in button- and zip-up styles, this fleece will help keep you comfortable as temperatures begin to chill.
Pair with: sportswear joggers and tracksuit bottoms
Designed for workouts and street-style moments, these joggers can be worn just about anywhere. Choose a high-waisted option to tuck under an oversized fleece, or pair a wide-legged tracksuit bottom with a fitted jacket to emphasise the leg's silhouette.
3. Gilets
You don't necessarily need a jacket every day in the winter. Nike gilets can help seal in warmth around your core while leaving your arms free for just-right temperature regulation. Layer them over a hoodie, long-sleeve top or T-shirt—depending on what you're feeling or have planned for the day.
When the weather is unpredictable, reach for a Nike Storm-FIT gilet. Storm-FIT gilets are packed with insulation and swathed in water-repellant fabric to help protect you from the elements—and they produce a toasty feel.
On colder days, reach for a Nike Therma-FIT gilet. Whether you choose a knee-length option or one that sits at the hip, they're all designed to help manage your body heat and insulate the gaps between your body and the gilet.
Pair with: Tech Pack women's trousers
Consider Tech Pack trousers as your below-the-belt armour on cold days. Crafted with soft, but strong fabric, these trousers will help to keep you feeling comfortable amid cooler temps. The high waistband and wide-leg silhouette will highlight the fit of your gilet of choice.
4. Parka jackets
Nike parka jackets help to shield your upper and lower body from the cold, providing impressive heat insulation on even the most frigid days. This is especially the case for puffy options made with Nike Therma-FIT technology, which pulls your body's natural heat to help create a toasty environment between you and the jacket.
Choose from a loose silhouette with room for layers or a more fitted option with sleek lines—either will provide warmth when you need it most.
Pair with: Nike One leggings
Balance out the parka's signature puffiness with Nike One leggings. These second-skin bottoms hug your body and can be worn with sneakers or tucked into boots. Leave your parka unzipped to show off the leggings' high waist or fasten the coat up against the cold to let your leggings peek out below.
Words by Korin Miller