The Best Winter Running Gear by Nike to Shop Now
Buying guide
From insulative tops to snow-ready shoes, winter won't halt your runs with the right gear by Nike.
For runners in cold climates, running in the snow can be a rite of passage. With the right gear designed for running in slushy weather, winter doesn't have to deter you from lacing up and logging miles.
Whether your running route is crusted in snow or battered by a bitter headwind, use this buying guide to find the best winter running gear to stay warm and comfortable.
The Best Winter Running Gear by Nike
1. Nike Therma-FIT Running Jackets
Top benefits:
- Retains body heat
- Adjustable vents
- Lightweight
These lightweight running jackets are designed to keep you warm in the coldest conditions. Nike Therma-FIT Technology retains body heat, while a water-repellent finish sheds falling snowflakes or light rain. Perforations ensure they remain breathable.
Some jackets with this technology feature extra venting systems for airflow. Other designs are easy to store in your pack, should you need to shed a layer. In some, optional hoods can be stowed inside the collar when not in use.
(Related: The best Nike Running jackets and gilets to wear all season)
2. Nike Therma-FIT Running Gilets
Top benefits:
- Retains body heat
- Repels water
- Adjustable vents
- Easy-pull zip pockets
Not all cold-weather runs require a full-bundle treatment. Take, for example, a cold but clear day. The Nike Therma-FIT running gilet is a running staple, optimal for when full coverage might be excessive.
Some Nike Running gilets include vents with zips that can be used while wearing gloves. Zip pockets also provide secure storage for your running essentials.
3. Nike water-resistant running trousers
Top benefits:
- Repels water
- Multiple pockets
- Roomy fit
For a roomier fit than leggings or tights, Nike water-resistant running trousers help keep you dry throughout your run. Multiple pockets offer plenty of room for storage.
4. Nike neck warmers, wraps and snoods
Top benefits:
- Retains body heat
- Snug coverage
- Adjustable designs
- Reflective design details
Running in wind and snow can be harsh on the face and neck. Consider a neck warmer or snood designed to repel the elements.
Choose from a snug-fitting snood that retains body heat while maintaining breathability and wicking away sweat before it can chill the skin. These snoods cover the ears and stay in place as you jog.
Or, for a convertible design, the Nike Therma-FIT 360 Neck Warmer uses heat-retaining technology to keep the neck warm and can be folded over to adjust face coverage. Reflective design details makes this neck warmer ideal for dark winter days.
A Nike Quilted Running Wrap gives additional warmth through synthetic insulation and Nike Therma-FIT heat-regulating technology. Plus, this scarf-like wrap is water-resistant.
(Related: The Best Winter Hiking Gear by Nike)
5. Nike Running gloves
Top benefits:
- Touchscreen-compatible fingertips
- Wicks away sweat
- Fitted cuffs to hold in warmth
Keeping your fingers warm can help you stick it out when the temperature drops. Whether you prefer streamlined gloves for minimal bulk or fleece gloves for maximum warmth, Nike running gloves will protect your hands from fingertips to wrists. Fitted cuffs hold in heat, while sweat-wicking technology keeps hands from feeling soggy.
The best part: there's no need to slip them off to change songs on your running playlist or snap a picture of your run crew. Silicone grip on the thumb and forefinger is compatible with touchscreens.
(Related: The Best Nike Running Gloves)
6. Nike fleece headbands and running beanies
Top benefits:
- Soft fleece
- Optimal fit
- Wicks away sweat
To protect your ears from the bitter winds during an outdoor run, find a series of Nike fleece headbands with a snug fit that stay in place while you move. Choose from plush, high-pile fleece that feels extra warm and soft against the skin or a fluffy, fleece-lined headband.
If you prefer to keep your head covered, opt for a Nike running beanie. Some use stretchy fabric for a slim fit (think: skull cap), while others use sweat-wicking materials infused with knitted yarn like a traditional beanie. Either way, just throw one on over your ears and let the soft, fleecy fabric keep out the cold.
7. Nike cold-weather socks
Top benefits:
- Breathable wool blend
- Wicks away sweat
- Underfoot cushioning
Available in men's and women's sizes, the Nike Everyday Wool Cushioned Crew Socks are the perfect option for cold-weather activities.
These socks balance warmth with breathable materials, while mesh provides breathability.
8. Nike Pegasus trail-running shoes with GORE-TEX
Top benefits:
- Waterproof
- Grippy traction pattern on the sole
- Stability on varied terrain
For slushy trails, the Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX are a durable staple. The waterproof GORE-TEX technology helps keep feet dry from snow, while an ankle cuff stops the elements from seeping into the shoes. Even with this added protection, Nike Pegasus trail-running shoes remain lightweight and comfortable.
A ReactX midsole delivers an energised, responsive ride over changing terrain. The 3D print toe cap provides extra protection and durability—perfect for trails and roads.
9. Nike Winflo 11 GORE-TEX Road Running Shoes
Top benefits:
- Waterproof upper
- Spacious forefoot
- Improved breathability
If there was such thing as a warm jacket for your feet, the Nike Winflo 11 GORE-TEX shoes are it. Cushlon 3.0 foam and a full-length Nike Air unit in the midsole combine with an elastic midfoot band and spacious forefoot for optimised comfort. A waterproof upper helps keep your toes dry.
(Related: What to Look for When Choosing Winter Running Shoes)
Words by Emily Shiffer