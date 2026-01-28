8 Warm-Up Exercises to Prepare for Your Workout

Warming up shouldn't be optional—it's part of the workout. Whether you're planning to do a strength session, speed workout on the track or hit the trails on a bike, warming up helps prepare both your body and mind for performance. Specifically, it helps increase blood flow, activates key muscles and primes your body for better performance.

Before you jump into your main workout, taking just a few minutes to warm up your muscles can improve mobility, reduce joint and muscle stiffness, and help you move with more control and confidence