Running vs Cycling: What's a Better Workout for Me?

Whether it's a bike ride or run, you're doing cardio. A cardio workout is any exercise that increases your heart rate and gets your blood pumping.

Cardio keeps your heart healthy, helping you to pump blood and oxygen around your body more efficiently. With cardio, your lung function improves as you become better able to take in oxygen. Your cardiac output improves as your heart finds it easier to transport more blood with each pump, as well.

That's why cardio is recommended for anyone in any health condition. You can do cardio at a low intensity, like taking a walk around your local area. Or you can do it at a high intensity, like you would during high-intensity interval training (HIIT). You can adjust for your needs, making it suitable for all.