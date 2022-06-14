What Shoes Are Best for Walking?

No single pair of walking shoes will be right for every trek. Do you value comfort above all else, or is it more important to have a shoe that performs well over long distances? What kind of terrain are you most likely to encounter on your walks? And finally, how important is the shoe's design and colour when considering adding a pair to your wardrobe?



Whether you prioritise comfort, miles, style or trail, you'll find a pair of Nike walking shoes that meet your needs.



COMFORT



Maybe you walk a few miles every morning before work or take long, meandering walks with a friend, partner or four-legged companion. You want cushioning and comfort, and you want it from the first step.



Look for shoes with Nike React cushioning, which is both soft and responsive. And select a pair with a comfortable upper as well. A Nike Flyknit upper will support you in the areas you need it most, while providing flexibility, breathability and a sock-like feel.



MILES



If you log serious miles (sometimes at a serious pace), you want an efficient performance shoe. Choose a pair that's supportive and stable and has lightweight foam cushioning to absorb shock. Nike ZoomX foam will give you the greatest possible energy return, so you can go the distance.



STYLE



So you want to turn heads in the street? Or on the track … or even at the supermarket. But you still deserve comfortable shoes. Luckily, some of Nike's most iconic shoes provide cushioning and support while bringing style to every step. For example, Nike Huarache sneakers are a timeless yet bold addition to any '90s-inspired wardrobe.



TRAIL



You're not afraid of dirt and want traction to tackle the trails. You always opt to be outside and like to see mud on your soles. If that sounds like you, snag a pair of trail running shoes with an upper that protects your feet from rocks and debris, a midsole that cushions and stabilises and an outsole with sufficient traction to handle rugged terrain. Nike trail running shoes provide both durable protection and ventilation, so your feet can breathe as you explore the scenery.



DESIGN AND MATERIALS



While browsing Nike walking shoes, keep an eye out for these keywords to help you pick the best pair.

Zoom: responsive and lightweight for training and race day

React: soft and springy, yet light and long-lasting for all-day comfort

Air: maximum cushioning and responsive for a fun ride

Free: minimal and flexible for a natural feel to set your feet free

Shield: water-repellent shoes, because wet weather can't keep you from walking

Flyknit: a snug, sock-like upper that's like a hug for your feet

ACG: All Conditions Gear to get you outside in, well, all conditions