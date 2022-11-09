The Best Nike Winter Coats for Women
Buying Guide
These styles are the top women’s coats for brisk temperatures.
If you live in (or are travelling to) a place with a cold, winter climate, a winter coat is a necessity. With a variety of winter coats out there to choose from—insulated puffers, weather-proof shells, warm fleeces and parkas—this guide narrows down the top Nike winter jackets that provide the right balance of style and warmth.
Check out the best women's winter coats from Nike for your needs.
(Related: How to Wash a Down Jacket)
The Best Nike Winter Coats for Women
1. Synthetic-Fill Puffer Jackets
Nike puffer jackets with synthetic down fill help keep wearers insulated against the chilly, winter wind. Some styles feature Thermore insulation, which contains 100 percent recycled fibres from plastic bottles and mimics the look and feel of down insulation.
Many Nike synthetic-fill puffer jackets are also made with Nike Therma-FIT technology, which is designed to help manage the body's natural heat to keep warm.
If you plan to wear the jacket somewhere with lots of precipitation, look for a hooded style with a water-repellent finish to keep dry.
2. Down-Fill Puffer Jackets
For a puffer that keeps in heat while also being lightweight, consider a down-fill jacket. These coats are designed not to feel bulky on the body but they provide ample coverage against the cold—especially longer styles that reach the mid-calf.
For added protection against harsh weather conditions, look for coats made with Nike Storm-FIT technology, which resists elements like wind and water to help keep you dry and comfortable in harsh weather conditions.
3. Anoraks
Nike anorak jackets provide a lightweight layering option to go over sweatshirts or under bulkier jackets for a bit of extra warmth.
Some winter-ready silhouettes—like the Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Luxe Anorak Jacket—reach the mid-thigh for added coverage and feature an adjustable waist and hood so wearers can personalise the fit and keep out the weather.
4. Rain Jackets
Made from water-repellent and waterproof polyester, Nike rain jackets help keep out precipitation thanks to their durable fabrics and added elements like elasticated cuffs, bungees and brimmed hoods.
If you're looking for a rain jacket to exercise in, Nike running-specific rain jackets also feature wind and rain shields and hoods to keep runners dry on the roads, trails or track.
5. Parka Jackets
For seriously frigid weather, opt for mid-calf or just-above-the-knee parkas to keep the upper body and legs insulated from the cold. Many Nike parkas have a hood and contain synthetic-fill insulation.
6. Gilets
If you're looking for a versatile option to wear on milder days, try a gilet. Nike Sportswear fleece or down gilets are great for everyday wear and Nike insulated running gilets can work well for outdoor workouts.
7. Bomber Jackets
If puffy jackets aren't your thing, opt for a shiny bomber jacket. Nike bomber jackets provide a more tailored look than bulky winter coats do—and they can be easily layered over a hoodie or thermal.
8. Fleece Jackets
A cosy, fleece layer is a wardrobe staple for autumn, winter and spring. It's a comfortable option to wear while lounging at home or to pair with an everyday outfit. You'll find full- and half-zip fleece jackets in the Nike women's collection—some with fluffy, teddy-bear fabrics and others with Nike Therma-FIT technology to trap heat.
9. Nike All-Conditions Gear (ACG)
Outdoor winter adventures call for Nike ACG apparel. Created for activities like hitting the slopes or exploring snowy trails, Nike ACG jackets feature durable, weatherproof fabrics built to withstand the harshest of conditions. Many styles are made from GORE-TEX materials for added protection against wet weather.
(Related: The Best Nike Shoes to Wear Hiking)
Words by Emily Shiffer