Women's trainers sale: performance footwear for less
From the beginning, we've pioneered the women's sports movement. In 1979, we supported the International Running Committee to get women's races onto the elite events calendar. We haven't stopped since. Today, our specialist trainers and shoes are designed to help you perform at your best. Whatever your sporting passion, you'll find custom designs to help push your limits and achieve your goals. And with the Nike women's trainers sale now on, there's never been a better time to get yours.
Power your performance with specialist outsoles
A great sports shoe begins with the outsole. For runners, our soles support the natural pronation of your foot, for an even push-off and outstanding shock absorption. All about racket sports? Expect footwear with super-grippy soles that let you turn, stretch, pivot and stop with precision. If you're heading to the football or hockey pitch, studded designs give you the traction you need to challenge and tackle. Or, you can replicate the movement of barefoot running with our Nike Free collection.
Protect your joints with shock-absorbing soles
Our iconic Nike Air technology features a pressurised air capsule for outstanding impact absorption. Nike Zoom takes things one step further, with ultra-thin air cushions that bring your feet closer to the ground for exceptional stability. Power yourself to new heights with our ZoomX patented carbon fibre plate, which springs up as you stride forward. Or, enjoy the total comfort of Nike React foam soles, which deliver even weight distribution across your whole foot.
Experience comfort with custom-designed uppers
The right shoes set you free to achieve your goals—and power past them. Discover lightweight mesh uppers that let your feet breathe. Flexible materials move when you do, and foot-hugging designs provide ultimate support. Heading onto the footie field? Look out for studs with off-centre lacing for a clear strike zone and more focused kicks. Padded ankle supports cup and cushion your joints for extra protection in endurance events. Need lightning-quick turns and pivots? Choose a low-profile style in our ladies' trainers sale for unlimited movement.
Protect our planet with sustainable footwear
We all need to take part in the race to save our natural world. That's why our Move to Zero programme aims for zero carbon and zero waste. In our ladies' trainers sale, you'll find recycled polyesters and nylons—our favourite way to repurpose plastics into the performance shoes you need. Keep an eye out for lightweight Flyknit, which is precision-engineered from recycled plastic bottles. Or experience Flyleather—a blend of recycled leather fibres and synthetic materials. Our iconic Nike Air soles are also made from at least 50% re-used waste.
Ladies' trainers sale: must-have looks for less
Our women's shoes are made in fierce and feminine designs, so you look as good as you feel. In our ladies’ black trainers sale, find classic footwear that goes with anything, while bold primary colours help you stand out in a crowd. For a softer vibe, browse our pastel hues for maximum style on the down-low. Plus, look out for extra touches like cutaway soles and branded detailing. Or, explore the women’s leather trainers sale for footwear made from premium material that keeps you moving, mile after mile. With our ladies’ trainers sale now on, it’s the perfect moment to refresh your look.