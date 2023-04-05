Presents for runners: get racetrack-ready
Cheer on the runner in your life with something from our selection of running gifts. Whether they’re marathon training or sprinting around the track, you’ll find an assortment of high-performance running accessories, gifts and clothing to help them smash their goals.
Speed is key to great performance—that’s why our collection of presents for runners is home to streamlined and slim-fit fabrics, so nothing gets in the way of their focus on the track. Meanwhile, our leggings and joggers are crafted with pace in mind. Lightweight leggings provide a supportive fit to help runners move with confidence, while flexible designs give them the freedom to stride.
Choosing gifts for trail runners? Go for options that'll keep them cool. To create optimal breathability, we use insights from our athlete data when designing Nike running gifts. Leggings with elongated ankle zips help runners customise their airflow, while mesh panels at the back of the knees and around the thighs provide extra cooling in high-heat areas.
Runners can train in all weather with our collection of innovative fabrics. For the ideal winter gift, choose designs with Therma-FIT technology—it helps them maintain a consistent body temperature when the mercury drops. For extra layers of warmth, opt for cosy jackets with thumbholes that extend sleeve coverage over the hands. Meanwhile, vests and tops crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology are ideal for summer runs—the sweat-wicking design helps runners stay cool during warmer weather.
In our collection of gifts for marathon runners, you’ll find a mix of clothing and accessories designed for long distances. Jackets and leggings with multiple zipped and drop-in pockets keep belongings safe while on the move—letting them focus on their performance.