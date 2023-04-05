Skip to main content
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      R 899,95
      Nike Rise 365
      Nike Rise 365 Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Rise 365
      Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      R 799,95
      Nike Star Runner 3 Lil
      Nike Star Runner 3 Lil Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Star Runner 3 Lil
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 749,95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      R 699,95
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      R 3 099,95
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      R 1 499,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Camo Beanie
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Trail Camo Beanie
      R 549,95
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Repel Challenger
      Nike Repel Challenger Men's Running Tights
      Nike Repel Challenger
      Men's Running Tights
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Women's Running Trousers
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Women's Running Trousers
      R 2 599,95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Pacer
      Nike Pacer Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Nike Pacer
      Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      R 749,95
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Women's Running Jacket
      R 2 999,95
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top
      R 479,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365 Men's Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365
      Men's Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
      R 999,95
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      R 1 699,95
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      R 2 099,95
      Nike Run Swift 2
      Nike Run Swift 2 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Run Swift 2
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      R 1 399,95
      Nike
      Nike Trail Running Crew Socks
      Nike
      Trail Running Crew Socks
      R 429,95
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes

      Presents for runners: get racetrack-ready

      Cheer on the runner in your life with something from our selection of running gifts. Whether they’re marathon training or sprinting around the track, you’ll find an assortment of high-performance running accessories, gifts and clothing to help them smash their goals.

      Speed is key to great performance—that’s why our collection of presents for runners is home to streamlined and slim-fit fabrics, so nothing gets in the way of their focus on the track. Meanwhile, our leggings and joggers are crafted with pace in mind. Lightweight leggings provide a supportive fit to help runners move with confidence, while flexible designs give them the freedom to stride.

      Choosing gifts for trail runners? Go for options that'll keep them cool. To create optimal breathability, we use insights from our athlete data when designing Nike running gifts. Leggings with elongated ankle zips help runners customise their airflow, while mesh panels at the back of the knees and around the thighs provide extra cooling in high-heat areas.

      Runners can train in all weather with our collection of innovative fabrics. For the ideal winter gift, choose designs with Therma-FIT technology—it helps them maintain a consistent body temperature when the mercury drops. For extra layers of warmth, opt for cosy jackets with thumbholes that extend sleeve coverage over the hands. Meanwhile, vests and tops crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology are ideal for summer runs—the sweat-wicking design helps runners stay cool during warmer weather.

      In our collection of gifts for marathon runners, you’ll find a mix of clothing and accessories designed for long distances. Jackets and leggings with multiple zipped and drop-in pockets keep belongings safe while on the move—letting them focus on their performance.