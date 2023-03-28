- Product CareCan You Put Sneakers in the Washing Machine? Here's the Best Way to Wash Your Nikes
Women's tennis shoes: power your success
Since the 1980s, we've been proud to sponsor and work with some of the world's most exciting female tennis stars. We use cutting-edge data to build our women's tennis trainers for outstanding performance from the opening serve to the final point. You can turn, stretch, sprint and pivot with confidence, thanks to super-grippy soles. Plus, exceptionally responsive cushioning absorbs the shock of each movement to protect your joints. And thanks to our sharp eye for sportswear design, your new women's tennis shoes look as good as they feel.
Outstanding grip on any surface
A great pair of ladies' tennis shoes begins with the outer sole. Our designers use on-court data to identify key high-wear areas that need extra protection, and low-wear spots where we can remove rubber to reduce the overall weight. Herringbone grips are optimised to hold you steady during sudden stops, while still letting you slide into tricky shots. Today's game is all about playing across multiple surfaces, so we have optimised designs for each court type. You can forget about your footwear and concentrate on your next shot.
Performance inner soles: our ultimate shock absorbers
Sharp turns. Sudden stops. Impossible jumps. Lightning-fast pivots. The modern tennis game makes exceptional demands on your body. And all those shocks and impacts mean you need extra protection from your joints. Nike women's tennis shoes have deeply cushioned foam insoles to support your foot, and soak up the impact of thousands of jolts and jars during a tough match. Because we're obsessed with keeping your footwear light and comfortable, they'll do all of this without adding weight or bulk. For extra protection, choose designs with our acclaimed Nike Zoom Air units fitted in the heel. The result? You'll be able to play for longer. Push yourself harder. And see the match through in comfort.
Engineered uppers: success is built-in
When it comes to performance footwear, materials are everything. Look out for flexible mesh panels that let your skin breathe, so your feet stay cool and dry. Smooth, durable leather that gives outstanding on-court durability. And four-point straps and flexible laces ensure your foot stays locked into your shoe. Low-profile designs and deeply padded collars let you turn and pivot while still protecting your ankles. And we do all of this using lightweight materials for a walking-on-air feeling.
Protect our future with Move to Zero
We all need to do our part to protect the planet we live on. Nike's Move to Zero is a company-wide initiative with a simple goal: to get our company to zero carbon and zero waste. We use recycled polyester from plastic bottles that could otherwise end up in the oceans. Recycled nylon gets a second life, with everything from carpets to fishing nets in the mix. And since 2008, all Nike Air Zoom units are made with at least 50% recycled manufacturing waste.
On-point style while you're on the court
Today's tennis stars demand footwear that looks as good as it feels. We're proud to bring you ladies' tennis shoes that combine exceptional performance with sleek, on-point looks. Keep your vibe traditional with classic white pairs. Add subtle colour with soft pastel shades. Or go bright and bold with fierce primary hues and bold splashes of colour. Whatever design catches your eye, you can opt for the iconic Nike Swoosh for impeccable style credentials.