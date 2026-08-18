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Older Kids Running Shoes

(12)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+5
Just In
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
R 1 999,95
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Older Kids' Running Shoes
R 2 199,95
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+6
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
R 1 199,95
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
R 999,95
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
R 1 099,95
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
R 1 599,95
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
R 999,95
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
R 999,95
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
R 1 099,95
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
R 1 599,95